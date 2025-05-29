New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The National Commission for Women is hosting a two-day programme in Varanasi to commemorate the tercentenary of Punyashloka Ahilya Devi Holkar, a revered ruler of the Holkar dynasty renowned for her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to social welfare and women's empowerment, said a press statement on Thursday.

The program to celebrate Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar's 300th birth anniversary will be held at the RUDRAKSH--International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Varanasi, on 31 May 2025.

Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, National Commission for Women, will deliver the keynote address, reflecting on the exemplary contributions of Punyashloka Ahilya Devi Holkar. The event will also include a special address by Dr Kumar Vishwas.

The programme will consist of the inauguration of an exhibition on the life and legacy of Ahilya Devi Holkar. The exhibition will feature curated displays by Swami Vivekanand Subharti University, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyanga University (JRDU), and approximately twenty schools from Varanasi.

The celebrations will begin on 30th May, 2025, with a special lecture on Punyashloka Ahilya Devi Holkar by Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith University, Varanasi, followed by a tribute at Shubham Lawn and Banquet, Mahmoorganj, Varanasi.

In the afternoon, a painting competition on the theme of Ahilya Devi Holkar's life will be held at Lalit Kala Bhawan, Varanasi. The evening will feature a rangoli competition at NAMO Ghat, Varanasi, where participants will create a rangoli spanning over 400 square feet on the theme of Punyashloka Ahilya Devi Holkar.

The event will also include the felicitation of winners, a special address by Hon'ble Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, and a cultural performance dedicated to the life and achievements of Ahilya Devi Holkar, concluding with the ceremonial lighting of diyas.

Through this commemoration, the National Commission for Women seeks to honour the remarkable contributions of Punyashloka Ahilya Devi Holkar and inspire future generations to uphold her ideals of leadership, compassion, and public service. (ANI)

