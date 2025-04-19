Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI): Following National Commission for Women (NCW) team's visit to violence-affected Murshidabad area, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that women's commission was a part of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) Mahila Morcha and were coming to West Bengal for political assignment.

Kunal Ghosh said, " Women's commission of Central government is the wing of BJP's mahila morcha. During Sandeshkhali, when Rekha Sharma's team came then to malign Bengal lot of distorted facts were presented and on white paper signatures were taken. The content was written by the women's commission. In Murshidabad also the same conspiracy is being played. Signatures are being taken on white paper and then a false story will be framed. When such incidents happen in Manipur, Unnao, Hathras, or any state under the double-engine government then why don't they visit such places? They are coming on a political assignment here."

He further alleged that the BSF is inactive so the miscreants were entering from the other side of the border.

"Local people in border areas demand that the BSF work effectively. The public wants peace. Protests were going on due to the Waqf Amendment bill, but the mob from the other side of the border took advantage. CM Mamata Banerjee has said that the confidence level of people is improving and state government will provide compensation for the losses. The governor is on a political tour as per instructions received from the Central government," he said.

Earlier, a delegation of the National Commission of Women led by its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar visited the violence-affected Murshidabad area and said it will submit its report to the Centre.

Rahatkar said the commission will put forth the demands of the people before the government.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Rahatkar said "The suffering these people are going through is inhuman. We will put their demands in front of the government..."

On her meeting with the family of a father and son duo in Jafrabad, who were allegedly killed in the violent protests, Rahatkar said that she did not have words to describe the pain of the family. "These people are in so much pain, that I am speechless right now. I don't have the words to describe their pain," the NCW Chairperson said.

Rahatkar arrived in Kolkata on Thursday evening to lead an inquiry into the recent violence. She is part of the probe committee constituted by the NCW, which is on a three-day visit to affected areas in West Bengal, including Malda and Murshidabad. The NCW chairperson said that her visit aims to boost the morale of women who have been left traumatised by the communal unrest.

She met with families affected by the Murshidabad violence at a shelter home in the State's Malda district on Friday.

The visit comes in the wake of violence that erupted on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which resulted in the deaths of three people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage. Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda. (ANI)

