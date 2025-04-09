India News | National Conference to File Writ Petition in SC Against Waqf Amendment Act

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. National Conference will move the Supreme Court to file a writ petition against the Waqf Amendment Act, party's chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Apr 09, 2025 05:04 PM IST
India News | National Conference to File Writ Petition in SC Against Waqf Amendment Act

Jammu, Apr 9 (PTI) National Conference will move the Supreme Court to file a writ petition against the Waqf Amendment Act, party's chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said on Wednesday.

“On the direction of President Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference will file a writ petition in the Supreme Court. This legal battle will now be fought there,” Sadiq told reporters outside J&K Assembly after the House was adjourned sine die late this afternoon.

He said the NC believes that this Act represents a constitutionally “alarming interference” in the religious affairs of the Muslim community.

“It (the Act) violates fundamental constitutional protections under Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, and 300A, and it is a direct attack on the religious freedom, equality, and property rights of Muslims across the country,” the NC leader said.

