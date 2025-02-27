New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted more time to former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others to file short note on the submissions in the National Herald Case.

Justice Vikas Mahajan's bench, after granting more time to the parties, has scheduled the matter for July. The court has extended the stay on the trial court's proceedings in the case

The High Court was hearing a plea by Subramaniam Swamy to present evidence before the trial court in the National Herald case, where Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others are accused.

Subramaniam Swamy moved the High Court against a February 11, 2021 trial court order that declined his plea to present evidence to prosecute the Gandhis and other accused in the case. The trial court had stated that Swamy's application under Section 244 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to present evidence would be considered after his examination in the case was completed.

Swamy's application emphasized that the case is primarily based on documentary evidence, which needs to be verified through witnesses. He sought the summoning of several officials, including Secretary-General (Registry Officer) of the Supreme Court, Deputy Land and Development Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Circle-1, a Congress official who issued a press statement on November 2, 2012, and journalist.

Senior advocates R.S. Cheema and Tarannum Cheema represented the Congress leaders in court. RS Cheema, had previously cross-examined the Swamy in the matter. The National Herald case, filed by Swamy, is being heard by a special court in Delhi's Rouse Avenue against Sonia, Rahul, and other associated individuals.

According to Swamy's complaint, Associated Journals Limited (AJL) had taken an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crore from the Indian National Congress, which was allegedly not repaid. Swamy filed the case in 2012, accusing the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. Congress leaders have denied the allegations. (ANI)

