New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Karnakata Congress state president DK Shivakumar in connection with the ongoing money laundering case, sources said.

The investigative agency summoned the Congress veteran to appear before the agency on November 7.

Also Read | Praveen Nettaru Murder Case: NIA Conducts Searches at Five Places in Karnataka; Three More Arrested.

The senior Congress leader has been asked to appear at the Delhi headquarters of the federal agency, which conducts probes into financial crimes. On October 7, the ED recorded the statement of Shivakumar and his MP brother DK Suresh for over four hours in connection with the national herald money laundering case. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi had also been questioned earlier in the case.

The statements of Shivakumar and his brother were recorded while the Congress's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (Unite India rally) was passing through Karnataka. After his questioning by the ED last month, Shivakumar told reporters that he was asked 'a lot of questions' about Young Indian (the company that owns National Herald), his family members and institutions linked to him.

Also Read | South Africa vs Netherlands Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About SA vs NED Cricket Match in Adelaide.

"I did not carry the relevant documents and agreed to send them (to the ED) by email as soon as possible," the 60-year-old KPCC president had said.

Shivakumar had also appeared before the ED on September 19 in Delhi where he was questioned with regard to another money laundering case linked to the alleged possession of disproportionate assets. The working president of Telangana Congress J Geeta Reddy and a few other party leaders have also been questioned by the agency with regard to alleged similar transactions made by them in the past.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders such as current national party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have also been questioned by the ED over the last few months in the National Herald money laundering case. The Gandhis are the majority shareholders of Young Indian.

Shivakumar had been in the ED's crosshairs since being arrested by the agency on September 3, 2019, following multiple rounds of questioning in a case that emerged from action by the Income Tax department against him. However, the Delhi High Court granted him bail in October of that year.

However, in May this year, the agency filed a chargesheet against him and some others linked to him in the case.

The case was registered after taking cognizance of a chargesheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the income tax department against them in 2018 before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associates of allegedly transporting huge amounts of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)