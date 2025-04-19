Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 19 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers were detained by police in Hyderabad on Saturday while protesting outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office.

The protest followed the ED filing a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing National Herald case.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers staged a protest against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Several Indian Youth Congress members blocked a railway track and halted a train in Patna while protesting over the ED's charge sheet against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the alleged National Herald case.

The protestors climbed the train deck and began chanting slogans of "ED-shahi nahi chalegi! (ED rule will not be tolerated!)". Police officials walked the protestors away from the rail track, clearing the way.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting on Saturday to finalise the strategy ahead of the hearing in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

On April 15, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against top Congress members Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the money laundering case involving the National Herald.

The chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others, including several firms.

The prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for the offence of money laundering, as defined under Section 3, read with Section 70, and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

The complaint was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, their associated companies, and other individuals. (ANI)

