New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The six national parties bagged over 63 per cent share of the total valid votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections held this year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and National People's Party (NPP) are the six national parties.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Axes Husband to Death After He Threatens To Remarry To Have Child in Surguja, Investigation Underway.

Besides the six recognised national parties, 47 recognised state parties and 690 registered, unrecognised political parties contested the parliamentary polls, according to statistical data issued by the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday.

According to the data, 3,921 independent candidates contested but only seven of them were elected.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: 2 Killed, 2 Injured As Massive Fire Guts 3 Trucks After Collision Between Vehicles in Bagodara, Video Surfaces.

Besides, 3,905 independent candidates forfeited the deposits. Their vote share stood at 2.79 per cent of the total valid votes.

Out of the 3,921 independent candidates, 279 were women, the EC noted.

The none of the above (NOTA) option got 63,71,839 or 0.99 per cent votes in 2024 compared to 1.06 per cent in 2019.

Over 97.97 crore citizens had registered themselves as electors as compared to over 91.19 crore in 2019 -- an increase of 7.43 per cent.

Out of these registered electors, 64.64 crore had cast votes in 2024, compared to 61.4 crore in 2019, the EC said.

According to the poll panel, any Indian citizen who registers in the electoral roll is defined as an elector. The elector who eventually votes is called voter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)