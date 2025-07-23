New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Terming the National Sports Governance Bill as "unconstitutional", Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday said that the bill is an attempt to bring the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) within the ambit of governance structure that the Centre wants to put in place.

The Congress leader stated that the government has no power to legislate with regard to sporting federations.

"The bill is entirely unconstitutional. It is beyond the legislative competence of the government. Entry 33 of the State List grants powers to the states to legislate regarding sports. The Government of India has absolutely no power to legislate with regard to sporting federations. The govt is trying to draw sustenance from very dodgy constitutional entries and one or two judgements of the Delhi High Court and Madras High Court, which have interpreted those entries in a particular manner," Tewari told reporters.

"But the bill in its present form is not going to stand the test of law. As far as the BCCI is concerned, this is a clear attempt to bring the BCCI within the ambit of the governance structure which the government is trying to put in place," he added.

The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, which was introduced by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Parliament earlier today, aims to provide for the development and promotion of sports, as well as welfare measures for sportspersons.

According to the bill, a National Olympic Committee, a National Paralympic Committee, a National Sports Federation for each designated sport, and a Regional Sports Federation for each designated sport will be established as the national sports governing bodies for their respective recognised sports organisations.

The bill says that there should be only one National Olympic Committee and one National Paralympic Committee, each governing multi-sport disciplines. The National Olympic Committee should have international recognition and affiliation with the International Olympic Committee. Additionally, the committee should also have global recognition and be affiliated with the International Paralympic Committee. Every National Sports Federation should also have international recognition and affiliation with the concerned international sports governing body.

The central government may establish the National Sports Board, consisting of a chairperson and other members. The chairperson and members will be appointed by the central government, possessing special knowledge or practical experience in the fields of public administration, sports governance, sports law, and other related fields.

The central government, on the recommendations of the board, can notify a National Sports Election Panel consisting of such number of persons as it may deem necessary, who are a retired Chief Election Commissioner or Election Commissioner or Deputy Election Commissioner or retired State Election Commissioner or Chief Electoral Officers of the States, with adequate experience of the conduct of elections under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The central government will establish a National Sports Tribunal comprising a chairperson and two other members to ensure the independent, speedy, effective, and cost-efficient resolution of sports-related disputes.

Notably, any sports organisation that wants to use the word "India" or "Indian" or "National" or any national insignia or symbols in any language in its registered name, operating name, logo or otherwise in its affairs shall obtain a no-objection certificate from the central government for such use. (ANI)

