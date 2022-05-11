New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): On National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998.

Sharing a video clip of the Pokhran tests, PM Modi also remembered the "exemplary leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee". He said that the former Prime Minister "showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship".

"Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship," PM Modi said in a tweet.

India conducted Pokhran-II tests, a series of five nuclear explosions, in May 1998 at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11 as a reminder of the anniversary of the Pokhran-II tests. (ANI)

