Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday appeared to target the RSS and said the nationalism was about the welfare of farmers and not giving speeches from Nagpur.

"If we talk about the welfare of farmers then it is real nationalism. It is not nationalism when they deliver speeches from Nagpur wearing half-pants," Pilot said without naming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said the BJP is “pushing farmers into darkness” with the new agriculture laws.

He said that the Centre should understand that a government will not be defeated if it rolls back any of its decision.

Doing amendments, withdrawing laws or feeling sorry raises the stature of leaders, Pilot added.

"I think in coming days we will collectively create pressure and work together for the welfare of farmers," he said.

