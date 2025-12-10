New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal on Wednesday called for urgent reforms that can make the voting process more accessible for millions of Indians who are unable to cast their vote on polling day.

Speaking on Election Reforms in Lok Sabha, Naveen Jindal said that India frequently discusses Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business, and it is now time to make Ease of Voting a national priority.

He noted that more than 1.5 crore Non-Resident Indians hold Indian citizenship but many of them cannot return to the country during elections, according to a release.

As a result, a large number of people who contribute to the Indian economy and society through their work abroad are unable to take part in the democratic process.

The MP said that India is already a global leader in digital payments and secure online systems.

He added that if countries like Estonia, France, Switzerland and Mexico can successfully implement remote and electronic voting for their citizens, then India should also create a safe digital mechanism that allows eligible voters to participate from wherever they are.

He suggested that a secure Absentee or E-Voting system can help senior citizens, divyang citizens, migrant workers and others who face difficulties in reaching the polling booth.

Jindal said that India's voter turnout often remains around 64 to 65 percent and that the introduction of secure digital voting can significantly increase participation.

He urged the Central government and the Election Commission to study global best practices and develop a robust system that allows NRIs and other voters to cast their vote at least one week before polling day.

Jindal concluded his speech by saying that every Indian, whether living in the country or abroad, should have the opportunity to take part in choosing the government.

He said that a vote is not just a mark of ink but a citizen's identity and strength, and that technology should be used to make this right accessible to all. (ANI)

