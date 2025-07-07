Bhubaneswar, Jul 7 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik was on Monday discharged from a private hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent a spine surgery for cervical arthritis, a party leader said.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha assembly underwent the medical procedure on June 20.

“The LoP has been discharged from hospital on Monday. He will stay in Mumbai for now. Doctors will suggest when he can return to Odisha,” BJD leader Santrupt Mishra said.

Hospital sources said that Patnaik was discharged as his health condition improved.

In the absence of Patnaik, the BJD's 15-member committee led by vice-president Debi Mishra is looking after party affairs.

