Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 22 (ANI): Weeks ahead of simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and the State Assembly in Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Snehangini Chhuria said that party president Naveen Patnaik will take feedback from all constituencies, following which the candidates will be finalised.

Elections to the Odisha assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the final four of the seven general election phases.

"The Party President will take feedback and on the basis of the survey, candidates will be finalised by Naveen Patnaik," Chhuria said.

Chhuria said that the Chief Minister is discussing every seat of the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections with his MLAs.

"Today Biju Janta Dal president Naveen Patnaik reviewed the Kalahandi and Bargarah Parliamentary constituencies. All assembly constituencies were also reviewed by the party President. Naveen Patnaik is discussing every seat of the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections with the MLAs directly. BJD will do well and form the government in Odisha. We will do well in Lok Sabha also," the BJD MLA said.

Odisha has 21 parliamentary constituencies. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, 12, followed by the BJP with 8 seats and the Congress bagged a lone seat.

The state has 147 Assembly constituencies. In the last assembly polls, which was held simultaneously with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJD swept the state, winning 113 seats.

The BJP came a distant second at 23 seats, followed by the Congress with 9, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with 1, and an independent candidate with another seat. (ANI)

