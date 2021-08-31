Thane, Aug 31 (PTI) A memorial for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar being built on a 1.5 acre plot in Airoli in Navi Mumbai will be ready by December 6, the legendary social reformer and jurist's death anniversary, observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas', said Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday.

Also Read | Kerala: Man Allegedly Stabs Wife To Death In Thiruvananthapuram, Arrested.

Shinde, who is the guardian minister of Thane district, and Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar reviewed the progress of work during a site visit.

Also Read | Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Now Available in New Dark Nebula Colour; Check Prices & Other Details.

The memorial will have halls for programmes, a library, a photograph gallery etc, Navi Mumbai civic officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)