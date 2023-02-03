Thane, Feb 3 (PTI) A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Turbhe in Navi Mumbai on Friday evening and an operation to douse it was underway, an official said.

There is no report of injury to anyone in the blaze that started at 7:30pm, he said.

Three fire engines have been deployed, he added.

