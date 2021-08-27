New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Navies of India and Germany carried out a joint exercise, which included helicopter landings and search and seizure operations, in Gulf of Aden near Yemen.

The Indian Navy's frigate "Trikand" exercised with German frigate "Bayern" in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday, an official statement said on Friday.

"The exercise included cross deck helo (helicopter) landings and visit board search and seizure operations," the Indian Navy's statement mentioned.

INS Trikand is deployed in the Gulf of Aden region for anti-piracy patrol.

The exercise between Trikand and Bayern on the latter's Indian Ocean leg of Indo-Pacific Deployment 2021 enhanced interoperability and facilitated exchange of best practices between partner navies in maritime domain, the Indian Navy stated.

