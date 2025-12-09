Chandigarh [India], December 9 (ANI): Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday claimed that the ongoing controversy over former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu's allegations was a diversionary tactic to shield the AAP from public backlash over alleged misuse of police force during the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections.

Speaking to reporters during campaigning for the local body polls, Warring said that sensational remarks were being amplified to shift focus from what he termed as "brutal abuse of law and force" by AAP. "When questions were being raised over police excesses and the government had no answers, the narrative was suddenly steered away through baseless claims," he said.

The PCC chief accused both AAP and the BJP of deploying diversionary tactics "using past or prospective leaders" to influence public sentiment. He reiterated that the Congress remained united and was the "only stable and credible alternative" to the ruling AAP, which he alleged had "failed Punjab and Punjabis".

Warring said the strength of Congress lies with leaders and cadres working at the grassroots level, taking "daily risks and facing intimidation" by the government. "The party is not run by those who become active only when elections approach," he remarked.

He further claimed that the sudden emergence of internal criticism was not coincidental, adding that those without organisational presence were "echoing narratives scripted elsewhere".

The PCC president maintained that the AAP government was under pressure over alleged misuse of police machinery in the local elections, and that the controversy was designed to provide it temporary relief from scrutiny.

The row sparked after former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu levelled public allegations against Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, days after her remarks about an alleged Rs 500-crore offer to secure the Chief Minister's post triggered political unrest within the party.

Earlier today, Navjot Sidhu revealed that she is in talks with the High Command but will not support thieves, further stressing that she can only work with the party if it sidelines the people ruining it.

"I am in talks with the high command, but I have this one condition that I will not support the thieves... If we want to make a government, four or five people are ruining the Congress party, and if they are sidelined, then I will think about it..." she said.

She further claimed that when she met with the Governor, the media distorted her statements. (ANI)

