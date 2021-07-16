New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday, arrived at 10, Janpath to meet the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi amid speculation about his appointment as the next Chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

The party's general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat will also meet Sonia Gandhi along with Sidhu.

According to sources, Congress is all set to announce Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new Chief of Punjab Congress Committee (PCC).

"Sidhu will be appointed as the new PCC chief along with two working Presidents. Sunil Jakhar, who is currently heading Punjab Congress will be adjusted in AICC," said sources.

A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month.

The Congress leadership had formed a three-member committee to resolve factionalism in the state amid differences between Sidhu and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)