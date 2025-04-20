New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and former Chief of Army Staff and Mizoram governor Gen VK Singh flagged off Soldierathon- run with soldiers and run for soldiers in Dhaula Kuan on Sunday.

Tripathi applauded the initiative and stated that the runners were very excited.

Speaking to ANI, he said "I am very happy...the runners are very excited. This is a nice initiative...this is an inspiration for people to keep themselves fit...if your body is fit, everything else stays fit..."

Mizoram Governor Gen VK Singh said that through the marathon, the participation of maximum number of soldiers was being ensured, further stating that it was also to inspire people to cultivate the habit of running.

"Today the marathon that is happening is named as 'Soldierathon', we try to ensure maximum soldiers can take part in it and along with that, other people who want to get inspired and want to run along with them can do so..."

Singh further stated that a total of around 4,000 people registered for the event.

The objective of this marathon is to honour martyrs and wounded warriors, create a positive and enabling environment in the country where the citizens of the country, especially youth, are made aware about the great sacrifices made by our bravehearts, instill in them a sense of pride for soldiers who serve untiringly 24x7 for our nation's integrity, unity, sovereignty and safety.

Meanwhile, another marathon 'Fit Sundays on Cycle' was also organised at the Kartavaya Path of Delhi. (ANI)

