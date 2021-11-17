Kochi, Nov 17 (PTI) Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, who is on a two-day farewell visit, on Wednesday interacted with sailors and defence civilians of the Southern Naval Command (SNC) here and complimented them for the "perseverance efforts to maintain the operational assets combat worthy."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair Near Tirupati; Accused Absconding.

A defence statement said that Singh exhorted the personnel to continue their focus on continuing the high standards of training imparted to officers and men.

Also Read | WB Police Excise Constable PET,PMT Admit Card 2019 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online wbpolice.gov.in.

He also congratulated the training diplomacy efforts spearheaded by SNC in building bonds of friendship with friendly foreign countries, it said.

The Admiral also complimented the Southern Naval Command personnel in standing shoulder to shoulder in providing assistance to civil authorities especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The efforts of the SNC ships towards Operation Samudra Setu (both part one and two) for repatriation of Indians from Gulf countries and Maldives and for transporting oxygen to the mainland came in for special praise, the statement said.

He also congratulated SNC for continued assistance to the Government of Kerala for the efforts during various natural calamities especially after the 2018 floods.

Admiral Singh, who retires from the Navy on November 30 after over four decades of distinguished service arrived at Kochi on Tuesday. He was received by Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SNC. Admiral Singh interacted with Vice Admiral Chawla, officers, sailors and defence civilians of the SNC.

Admiral Singh was the 24th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of the Indian Navy.

In a career spanning over 41 years, he has been awarded the Param Vishist Seva Medal and the Ati Vishist Seva Medal.

The statement said during the last two and half years as CNS, Admiral Singh brought about a complete operational focus to ensure 'Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive Navy' across all echelons of the Navy.

He led the Navy during one of the most challenging phases that the Navy has seen in several decades – the combination of the Galwan Crisis and COVID Pandemic and ensured that the frontline naval assets remained Mission Deployed to meet all challenges in the maritime domain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)