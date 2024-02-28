New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): In a successful coordinated operation at sea, Indian Navy, in coordination with Narcotics Control Bureau, apprehended a suspicious boat carrying almost 3,300 kg of contraband, making it the largest in terms of quantity, in recent times, said the Indian Navy in a statement.

The suspicious vessel was intercepted near the International Maritime Boundary Line off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea. The contraband, along with the apprehended boat and crew, were handed over to the law enforcement agencies at an Indian port, on February 27, they added.

Also Read | Cross-Voting in Rajya Sabha Election 2024: SP in Dilemma Over Action Against Rebel MLAs.

The items seized included 3089 kg of charas, 158 kg of methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine.

Based on the input of P8I LRMR aircraft on surveillance mission, the IN mission-deployed ship was diverted to intercept the suspicious dhow engaged in contraband smuggling.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Launch Multiple Development Projects in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Today.

The seizure of drugs from the dhow, which is by far the largest in terms of quantity, was possible through the collaborative 4efforts of the Indian Navy's mission-deployed assets with the NCB.

The coordinated response of the Indian Navy with law enforcement agencies is reflective of our resolute stance against narcotics trafficking in India's maritime neighbourhood. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)