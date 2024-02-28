New Delhi, February 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on Wednesday. The Prime Minister, who reached Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, participated in a programme titled 'Creating the Future - Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs' in Madurai and launched two major initiatives designed to support and uplift MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry.

On Wednesday, PM Modi will unveil 36 infrastructure projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore at VO Chidambaranar Port, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. In the public programme at Thoothukudi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port. This Container Terminal is a step towards transforming VO Chidambaranar Port into a transhipment hub for the east coast. The project aims to leverage India's long coastline and favourable geographic location, and strengthen India's competitiveness in the global trade arena, according to a government release. 'When Modi Works, He Works for Everyone': Centre Has Given More Funds to Tamil Nadu in the Last 10 Years, Says PM Narendra Modi in Palladam.

As per the release, the Prime Minister will inaugurate various other projects aimed at making the VO Chidambaranar Port the first Green Hydrogen Hub Port of the country. These projects include a desalination plant, hydrogen production bunkering facility, etc. PM Modi will also launch India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative. The vessel is manufactured by Cochin Shipyard and underscores a pioneering step for embracing clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation's net-zero commitments.

Also, Prime Minister will also dedicate tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten States/UTs during the programme. During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate to nation rail projects the doubling of the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line including the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam - Aralvaymoli section. Developed at the cost of about Rs 1,477 crore, the doubling project will help in reducing travel time for the trains heading towards Chennai from Kanyakumari, Nagercoil and Tirunelveli.

Prime Minister will also dedicate four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about Rs 4,586 Crore. Home Minister Amit Shah Says World Has Taken Note of Development Under PM Narendra Modi in Ten Years.

These projects include the four-laning of the Jittandahalli-Dharmapuri section of NH-844, two-laning with paved shoulders of the Meensurutti-Chidambaram section of NH-81, four-laning of the Oddanchatram-Madathukulam section of NH-83, and two-laning with paved shoulders of the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83.

By around 4.30 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in a public programme in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, and inaugurate and dedicate to nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4900 crore. As per the government release, the 16th instalment amount of more than Rs 21,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), will be released at the public programme in Yavatmal, through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries. With this release, an amount of more than 3 lakh crore, has been transferred to more than 11 crore farmers' families.

Prime Minister will also disburse 2nd and 3rd instalments of 'Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi', worth about Rs 3800 crore and benefiting about 88 lakh beneficiary farmers across Maharashtra. The scheme provides an additional amount of Rs 6000 per year to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Maharashtra.

PM Modi will disburse Rs 825 crore of the Revolving Fund to 5.5 lakh women self-help groups (SHGs) across Maharashtra. This amount is additional to the revolving fund provided by the Government of India under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). Revolving Fund (RF) is given to SHGs to promote the lending of money within SHGs on a rotational basis and increase the annual income of poor households by promoting women-led microenterprises at the village level.

PM Modi will also initiate the distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra. Further, the Prime Minister will launch the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries in Maharashtra. The scheme envisages the construction of 10 lakh houses from FY 2023-24 to FY 2025-26.

PM Modi will transfer the first installment of Rs 375 crore to 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of the Yojana.

Also, he will dedicate to the nation multiple irrigation projects benefiting the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra. These projects are developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 2750 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY).

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple rail projects worth more than Rs 1300 crore in Maharashtra. The projects include the Wardha-Kalamb broad gauge line (part of Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded new broad gauge line project) and New Ashti - Amalner broad gauge line (part of Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli new broad gauge line project).

The Prime Minister, among others, will also virtually flag off two train service during the programme. This includes train services connecting Kalamb and Wardha and train service connecting Amalner and New Ashti. This new train service will help improve rail connectivity and benefit students, traders and daily commuters in the region.

PM Modi will then dedicate to the nation several projects for strengthening the road sector in Maharashtra. The projects include four laning of the Warora-Wani section of NH-930; road upgradation projects for important roads connecting Sakoli-Bhandara and Salaikhurd-Tirora. He will also inaugurate the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Yavatmal city.

