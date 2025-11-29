Kannur (Kerala) [India], November 29 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday addressed the newly inducted Naval officers passing out from Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, highlighting the Indian Navy's being positioned to play a decisive role in securing Indian's destiny and in any future application of military power for securing national interests.

"On numerous occasions in the past, I have said that India is both a continental and a maritime power. But India's ultimate destiny is likely to unfold in the oceans. And in this, the Indian Navy will play a decisive role in securing this destiny. This, I believe, is preordained. Another thing which I think is preordained, that the Indian Navy will play a decisive role in any future application of military power for securing our national interests," CDS General Anil Chauhan said during his address.

Adivising the newly inducted officers, he reminded them that the "price of incompetence is paid with lives," encouraging them to strive towards professional excellence.

"It's not a choice for you. It's an obligation. Let your commitment to professional excellence be absolute so that in peace you are prepared and in war you prevail," he said.

Talking about how during his early days in service, he said that military strategy was driven by geographical considerations earlier, but now, technology has made it less relevant.

"When I joined the service, a military strategy was largely driven by geographical considerations. Today, technology has stolen a march over geography, making it less relevant. Technology drives most of military strategy, operational art, and even the smallest of tactics. I want you to focus on it throughout your career," he said.

CDS General Chauhan also mentioned that in today's time, integration between the armed forces and interoperability will be the decisive factor in future warfare.

"All future wars will be fought in an integrated manner. Jointness is the mantra that will make us all succeed. We are accordingly promoting jointness and integration among the three services," he said.

Earlier today, the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, hosted its Passing Out Parade (POP) for the Autumn Term, marking the culmination of an intensive and transformative training regimen, as cadets prepare to join the ranks of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and friendly foreign navies as Officers. CDS General Anil Chauhan reviewed the parade, inspecting the platoons which are set to serve in the Indian Navy, the Coast Guard and other friendly foreign navies across the globe.

The parade featured immaculate drill, precise coordination, and high standards of military bearing. Participating in the parade will be Midshipmen and cadets from Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, as well as international trainees from Bangladesh, Maldives, Mozambique, Myanmar, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam - underscoring India's strong maritime partnerships and collaborative defence engagements. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)