Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) Congress MLA from Nawanshahr Angad Saini on Thursday said his allegiance to the party cannot not be doubted and defection of his wife to BJP is inconsequential to his loyalty to his constituents.

Saini is seeking re-nomination from Nanwanshahr assembly constituency, from where Congress is yet announce a candidate.

There are eight seats in all where the party is yet to declare candidates for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls.

It has already declared 109 candidates out of the total 117 assembly segments.

Saini's wife Aditi Singh - whom he married in 2019 -- is an MLA from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. she had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress last year.

In a Facebook post, Saini said his wife's defection to BJP in no way diminishes his loyalty to the party and it cannot be brought to cast a shadow on his will to serve people.

In the post, the leader referred to “media reports” about his “estranged” relationship with his wife.

He said this is his personal matter and should not be highlighted in the public domain.

“As regards my allegiance to the Indian National Congress, no doubt can be raised, my predecessors and I have served the same with honour and dignity and as such my wife's ideological differences and allegiance to any other party cannot even remotely cast aspersions or an iota of doubt on my will to serve my people,” he said in his post.

He appealed to people to not equate “issues over any matrimonial or ideological differences amongst the two of us”.

Saini said ideological differences at his home have nothing to do with his “capability, integrity and will to serve the people of my Constituency”.

Singh said he and his family have been “ardent flag bearers” of the Congress for the last 60 years and will continue to do so.

