Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 19 (ANI): A naxal cadre who allegedly indulged in the killing of 29 security personnel, including SP Vinod Choubey, in Madanwada surrendered before forces in insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.

The surrendered naxal cadre was also accused of killing eight CISF personnel during an attack at the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Dantewada.

The surrendered naxal was identified as Sannu Mandavi alias Shivaji, deputy commander of Section-A under platoon-5 of the outlawed organisation, said a police officer, adding that the surrendered cadre was carrying a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head.

According to the officer, the 32-year-old cadre had joined the banned organisation as ‘Bal Sangham’ in 2005 and eventually elevated as Mankeli Janmilitia Commander in 2016.

Sannu was allegedly part of a naxal team that killed eight CISF personnel and looted 17 weapons during an attack on NMDC in Dantewada in 2006.

Moreover, the surrendered naxal allegedly indulged in the killing of 29 security personnel, including SP Vinod Choubey, in the Madanwada attack in 2009 and other attacks.

Earlier in June, three Naxals surrendered before security forces in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. The surrendered Naxals were lower rank cadres, officials said, adding that the Naxals surrendered after "getting impressed" by the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy of the state government.

They had also cited discrimination within the organisation and "hollow ideology" of the ultras as reasons to quit the path of violence, the officials said. (ANI)

