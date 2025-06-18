Raipur, Jun 18 (PTI) Two senior Maoist cadres, including an education unit commander and a press team member, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, officials said.

Jeevan Tulavi, 45, and his wife Agasha, 35, were active in the Maoist ranks for more than 20 years. They surrendered in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, about 180 km from the state capital Raipur.

Tulavi alias Ram Tulavi was the divisional committee member (DVCM) and was working as education team commander in Maad division (Abujhmad), while Agasha alias Aarti Korram was an area committee member (ACM) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) and was working in the press team in the same (Maad) division and used to draft press releases, a senior officer said.

The state police had placed a Rs 8 lakh reward for catching Tulavi, he said.

The couple surrendered before Rajnandgaon range Inspector General (IG) of Police Abhishek Shandilya, Superintendent of Police (SP) Y P Singh, and Commandant of the 27th Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force Vivek Kumar Pandey.

The security forces called the surrender a "major" success, given that the two Maoists were part of the ideological setup of the Naxalites, who worked to motivate the cadres and recruit fresh blood into the fold.

Tulavi joined the ranks of the Left Wing Extremists (LWE) in 2008 and worked in the military team of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) in south Rajnandgaon.

After 2012-13, he changed track and got engaged as an LWE ideology teacher in the mobile political school (MOPOS) of the Maad division, according to security officials.

The man hails from the Parvidih village in this district and has been working as the Maad division education unit commander and has extensively travelled in all the villages in Abujhmad to train and educate the political ideology of the Maoists through mobile academic school (MAS), they said.

Agasha is a resident of Telitola village in this district and has been working in the press team of the Maad division and as a commander of the Chetna Natya Mandali (CNM).

She has been a singer, dancer, poet, orator and a song composer since 2000 and was operating computers and drafting press releases for the LWEs, the officials said.

The district shares its border with Kanker (Chhattisgarh) and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, and the forces are undertaking operations here as part of the Union government's declaration to end Maoism from the country by March 2026.

