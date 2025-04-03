Sonbhadra(UP), Apr 3 (PTI) A local court on Thursday here sentenced Munna Vishwakarma, an alleged naxalite, and his accomplice Ajit Kol to life imprisonment for a murder committed 15 years ago.

The court of additional sessions judge Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on Vishwakarma, who carried a multi-state bounty of Rs 10 lakh and Kol with a Rs. 50,000 bounty.

Additional District Government Advocate Vinod Kumar Pathak said, "The case stemmed from the murder of Rambriksh, whose body was found in a forest following a clash between Naxalite groups in December 2009."

Police investigations revealed that the clash was a result of a dispute over the distribution of extortion money. The body of Rambriksh was recovered following a search of the forest.

Vishwakarma and Kol were arrested in 2012 after an encounter with the police.

"Vishwakarma is a wanted Naxalite, with rewards totalling Rs 10 lakh across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, including Rs 3 lakh from Uttar Pradesh alone. Kol had a bounty of Rs 50,000," Pathak said.

"After hearing the case, found both Vishwakarma and Kol guilty of murder. They were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs. 20,000 each," he added.

