Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 24 (ANI): An Assistant Police Sub Inspector who was abducted by Naxals three days ago from Palnar village under Ganglur Police Station limits in Bijapur district has been killed by them, said SP Bijapur, Kamalochan Kashyap on Saturday.

Earlier this month, twenty-two security personnel had lost their lives while 31 sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Chhattisgarh's Sukma-Bijapur border after a party of jawans were ambushed by Naxals near Jonnaguda village. (ANI)

