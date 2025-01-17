Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Naxals murdered a villager in Bijapur district, accusing him of being a police informer, police said.

The incident occurred on January 16, in Hallur village under the Miratur police station limits. The victim, identified as 48-year-old Sukku Hapka, was abducted from his home by Naxals and later strangled to death.

The incident reportedly took place around 6 PM, and a pamphlet from the banned CPI (Maoist) Bhairamgarh Area Committee was recovered from the crime scene. The pamphlet alleged that the deceased was killed for being a police informer.

Local police have initiated legal proceedings and are investigating the matter. This incident highlights the ongoing violence and challenges faced by villagers in Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans sustained injuries after Naxals set off an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

The incident happened when in the morning when a BSF road-opening party was being deployed up between Camp Garpa and Garpa village, added the police official.

The incident has been confirmed by Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar and detailed information will be shared by the officials later in the day.

On Thursday, two CRPF jawans were injured in a pressure IED blast planted by Naxalites near Putkel village under the Basaguda police station in Bijapur district on Thursday morning.

The injured jawans were evacuated and are now in a condition is stable, the police added. The blast comes amid the security forces intensifying anti-Naxal operations in Bijapur.

On January 12, five Naxalites including two women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur. Several automatic and other weapons and explosives were recovered from the forests under the National Park area of the Bijapur district.

The recovered weapons included one SLR rifle, one 12-bore rifle, two single-shot rifles, one BGL launcher, and one locally made Bharmar gun, along with explosives, Maoist literature, and other Naxal materials. (ANI)

