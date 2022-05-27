Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], May 27 (ANI): Naxalites torched six vehicles engaged in road construction work at Tala Pipili village under Bhawanipatna Sadar police station in Odisha's Kalahandi district in the night of Wednesday.

Later, the Police reached the spot and started an investigation.

According to police, more than 40 Naxals reached the Tala Pipili village on Wednesday night and asked the contractor to torch the vehicles for low-quality construction work. The Naxals eventually torched the vehicles and fled the spot. They also left a banner and some letters before fleeing the spot.

Police have intensified combing operations in the area following the incident to prevent any further untoward incidents.

As per local people, the Naxals torched the vehicles in an act of revenge as one of their group members was arrested a couple of days earlier, though police claimed it to be a case of surrender.

According to the Naxals, the case should be treated as an arrest and the trial should be done in a proper court. He should not be given any facilities as per the surrender policy of the government. (ANI)

