Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala Sunday alleged that Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government has "surrendered" to the mafia and gangsters.

The party general secretary said Haryana has drowned in crime under the BJP rule, turning from the land of the Bhagavad Gita to a Gangs of Wasseypur-like mafia land.

"The guns of goons are ruling in Haryana, and the silence of the government is giving protection to the criminals. In Haryana, the bullets of goons are now dominating the rule of law," Surjewala alleged at a press conference here.

"As chief minister and home minister, Nayab Saini is a complete failure," he said.

"The truth is that the Nayab Saini government has surrendered to the mafia and gangsters. The governance of Haryana has been handed over to the Gangs of Wasseypur," he said, and demanded that Saini resign.

"If this government cannot protect the law and constitution, then it has no right to stay in power," Surjewala asserted.

The former Haryana minister said that before the BJP came to power in the state 11 years ago, newspapers were dominated by headlines of players winning medals and big investments.

Now, he alleged, all one sees in the media is the news about recruitment paper leaks, corruption, 'lathicharge' on employees, and atrocities on farmers.

Under the BJP rule, he said, the menace of drugs has spread its tentacles across the state, unemployment is rife, the mining mafia is asserting its dominance, and people are falling prey to unbridled bureaucracy and corruption, while goons carry on extorting money.

In Haryana, "organised crime" has now turned into the "biggest industry," Surjewala asserted.

In February 2025, when the DGPs of seven states met in Chandigarh, the Nayab Saini government itself admitted that 80 gangs were active in Haryana, he said.

"In Haryana, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Bambiha Gang, Bhau Gang, Kaushal Chaudhary Gang, Goldy Brar Gang, Rana Gang, Vikas Gulia Dubai Gang, Arvinder Singh Rinda Gang, Adarsh Deep Singh Gang Canada, are openly indulging in ransom, extortions..," he said.

Surjewala said that according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), three murders take place every day in Haryana.

According to the NCRB, 966 murders took place in Haryana in 2024. A total of 16,743 cases of crimes against women were registered in a year, that is, 46 cases every day, he said.

In the first quarter of 2025, 4,137 people went missing, that is 45 people every day, and most of the cases are of kidnapping, he said.

"The sensational thing is that murders, ransom, extortion, threats, extortion are at their peak and the murder incidents in the nine districts from January 2025 till today, that is, in six months, tell a 'horrifying story' of turning 'Haryana into a mafia land and gang land,'" he alleged.

"This shows that this government is so inept that it is unable to take action against gangsters and criminals or has given patronage to such elements," he alleged.

On Indian National Lok Dal chief Abhay Singh Chautala receiving a death threat, Surjewala said, "It is a serious issue. He may be our opponent, but he heads a political outfit."

The Congress leader also flagged little headway being made in INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee's murder last year and blamed it on the state government.

"What is the government doing? What is the Chief Minister doing?" he said.

