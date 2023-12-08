Bhubaneswar, Dec 8 (PTI) A court in Odisha has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against absconding Odia singer Sourin Bhatt in connection with a sexual harassment case, police said on Friday.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman, a case was registered against Sourin at Mahila police station in Cuttack in June. The woman accused him of false promise of marriage, cheating, torture and exploitation, police added.

Also Read | Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Filed by Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar Seeking Early Retiral Benefits.

During investigation, police conducted raids at various places to arrest the singer. He, however, has managed to remain at large, said Anil Mishra, additional DCP, Cuttack.

"Our investigating officer (IO) then requested the court to issue a NBW against Sourin. The court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM), Cuttack, accepted our request and issued the NBW," Mishra said.

Also Read | Bomb Blast Threat: Delhi Police Receive Bomb Threat at IGI Airport and Paharganj; Case Registered.

Now, police will take legal action to declare him a proclaimed offender and attach his properties, he added.

A team of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police had visited Sourin's house in Kolkata on June 22. However, it had to return empty-handed as the singer was not there.

The singer then moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail in this case, but the court rejected his plea. This was followed by police issuing a look-out circular against the singer in September.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)