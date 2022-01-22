Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) A senior leader of the National Conference on Saturday sought the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the promise held out in parliament about this core issue should be fulfilled forthwith.

Virtually releasing India's first 'District Good Governance Index' for the Union Territory, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after the completion of the ongoing delimitation process and statehood will be restored once the situation in the Union Territory becomes normal.

Reacting to the statement, NC provincial president, Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta said the people of this part of the country cannot be misled anymore by “rhetoric and routine promises”.

“They (people) know the gimmicks of the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre, which is totally insensitive towards the issues of Jammu and Kashmir,” the NC leader said.

Referring to the alleged burgeoning unemployment problem and denial of jobs to skilled, unskilled and professional youth in the central projects being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, he said “this is injustice and discrimination as the locals are the primary stakeholders”.

Gupta said the Lt Governor's administration should not test the patience of the youth, who feel terribly let down.

“Unemployment has to be tackled as a priority with guarantee to the permanent residents in government jobs,” he said and sought 70 per cent jobs for educated unemployed youth besides 100 per cent recruitment of skilled and unskilled workers of Jammu and Kashmir in the central government establishments operating in Jammu and Kashmir besides IIMs and IITs.

He sought recruitment drives in police be expedited for the larger interest of the border youth, as also others who have been desperately craving for jobs.

