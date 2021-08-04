Srinagar, Aug 4 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of noted Dogri novelist and Padma Shri Awardee Padma Sachdeva.

In his condolence message, Abdullah said the news of Sachdeva's passing away marks the end of an era.

“She was a renaissance figure in the field of Dogri literature. The versatile personality of Sachdeva Ji will be remembered for her immense contribution to Dogri literature. She wrote as she saw, as she felt without dilution and with rare sensitivity and empathy for her characters,” the NC president said in a statement.

Abdullah said Sachdeva's story-telling magic and her couplets have immortalised her.

“On her demise, I pay my tributes to her and pray for peace to her departed soul. I express my unison with the bereaved family members and numerous followers and admirers of her at this difficult time,” he said.

Party's vice president Omar Abdullah in his condolence message said a novelist, a poet, a vocalist and a broadcaster, Sachdeva donned various roles during her lifetime and earned laurels for Jammu and Kashmir.

“Her demise has created a void in the literary circles of Jammu and Kashmir. Her passing away is indeed a huge loss for Jammu and Kashmir. On her demise, I pay my heartfelt tributes to her. Sharing in the grief of bereaved family, friends and admirers at this difficult time; I pray for eternal peace to her departed soul,” he said.

