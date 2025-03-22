Jammu, Mar 22 (PTI) Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday tabled a bill in the Legislative Assembly to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017.

The bill stands already published in an extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette.

The first bill of the Budget session by the National Conference-led government was introduced by Choudhary on behalf of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also in charge of the finance ministry.

The bill aims to carry out amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 to align it with the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

"The proposed vide the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the SGST aims to align the amendments carried out in the CGST which are regulatory in nature i.e to regulate the tax.

"There is no involvement of any recurring or non-recurring expenditure from and out of the consolidated fund of Jammu and Kashmir," the minister in-charge finance said.

Secretary of the J&K Legislative Assembly secretariat Manoj Kumar Pandit said the Lt Governor has in pursuance of Sub-sections (1) and (3) of Section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, recommended that the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly introduce the bill.

