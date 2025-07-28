New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) An MP from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday demanded that adequate compensation should be given to families living in border areas whose properties were damaged during the shelling by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Participating in the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, National Conference MP Mian Altaf Ahmad said some compensation has already been given, but it was not enough and more was needed to help the affected people reconstruct their houses.

He also claimed that "innocent civilians" were arrested after the Pahalgam attack and demanded that the government review their cases.

Ahmad sugested that more bunkers should be built to protect civilians during any war-like situation.

He also demanded that the government ensure severe punishment to terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.

The MP also batted for "railway line for Rajouri as army people live there".

India launched military strikes under Operation Sindoor on May 7, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which terrorists killed 26 people, mostly civilians.

