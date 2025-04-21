Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Monday expressed his grief over the landslide that occurred in Ramban district.

Speaking to the media, the NC President stated that an entire village had been destroyed.

"An entire village has come down. Three people have died... It is a major disaster. I am hopeful that the government of India and the prime minister will take note of it..." he said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel confirmed that all 50 Gujarati tourists stranded due to the landslide were safe.

He stated that the state government has made arrangements to ensure their well-being and is working to bring them back home as soon as possible.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh hailed the Indian Army for their timely assistance by setting up medical camps and distributing essential medicines after three people died following flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In the aftermath of the torrential hailstorm yesterday, while the district administration team led by energetic DC Mr Baseer Haq has been commendably on the job since last night, it is time also to acknowledge and thank the Indian Army for their timely assistance, which played a crucial role in providing relief to the local population," Jitendra Singh said in a post on social media platform X.

In the Ramban region, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the early hours of Sunday have caused widespread devastation. At least three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagahana village after two houses collapsed due to a landslide.

In view of the continuing severe weather conditions and forecasts, classwork in all schools across the Kashmir Valley remains suspended on Monday, April 21, said Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Education Minister, Sakina.

This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of all students across the Valley. (ANI)

