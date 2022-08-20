Srinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) on Friday denounced the government's decision to ban donations at Muslim shrines across Kashmir, saying it amounts to undue interference in the religious practices of people.

"No 'forced donations' are happening at the shrines as the order claims. Everyone going to these shrines donates either in cash or kind out of their own free will," NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said.

"The move to ban this age-old practice is not only prejudiced against spiritual and religious practices of people but also puts a big question mark on the real intentions of the government," he said.

The government should apologise to people for denigrating their spiritual beliefs, Dar added.

The NC leader said there are ample provisions in law to deal with any sort of exploitation.

"Mismanaging Waqf properties has been one of the biggest failures of the incumbent government. Far from augmenting the resources and revenue of the Waqf Board by creating assets, the administration is busy raking up issues which have no significance," he said.

