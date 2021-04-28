Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 14 kilograms of codeine.

According to NCB the raids were conducted in Mumbai's Govandi area.

"One of the arrested drug peddlers has been identified as Sikander. During the investigation it was revealed that Sikander used children to supply drugs in the area," the NCB said on Wednesday.

"Sikander is connected with a Kurla-based drug peddling gang," it added.

Investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

