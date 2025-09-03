New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Wednesday, signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the CBSE Headquarters in New Delhi's Dwarka, to strengthen cooperation in creating a drug-free school environment and raising awareness against substance abuse.

The MoU was signed by Anurag Garg, IPS, Director General, NCB and Rahul Singh, IAS, Chairperson, CBSE, in the presence of more than 500 school principals and counsellors associated with CBSE-affiliated schools of NCR, a release said.

In his address, Anurag Garg, Director General, NCB, highlighted the crucial role of educational institutions in combating the menace of drugs and reaffirmed NCB's support in conducting awareness campaigns, workshops, and counselling programs. He also informed about the MANAS helpline - 1933, where any citizen can provide information regarding drug trafficking as well as seek assistance for counselling or rehabilitation, with complete assurance that their identity will be kept confidential throughout the process.

NCB DG Garg also discussed the increasing use of vapes, which can serve as a gateway to nicotine and narcotics addiction. He further informed that the manufacture, production, import, export, transport, and advertisement of vapes are prohibited and punishable under law, and requested that related information be shared with law enforcement authorities.

Rahul Singh, Chairperson, CBSE, emphasised CBSE's commitment to safeguarding the well-being of students by equipping schools, teachers, and parents with the knowledge and resources to prevent substance abuse. He said, a vigilant teacher can easily identify a child using drugs from his/her behaviour in the school.

The MoU provides a comprehensive framework for joint initiatives, including quarterly awareness programs, capacity-building workshops for teachers and counsellors, e-modules on drug prevention, community outreach, and counselling services for students and parents. A pilot program will be launched in 100 CBSE schools, which will further extend outreach through a hub-and-spoke model.

Following the signing ceremony, an awareness program on the prevention of substance abuse was held, attended by over 500 principals, counsellors, and wellness teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools across India.

The program featured insightful sessions, including "Leadership for Empowering the School Ecosystem" by Ashutosh Agnihotri, IAS, Chairman & Managing Director, Food Corporation of India (FCI).

"Refuse the First Dose, Secure the Future" by Dr Anees C., IRS, Deputy Director, NCB.

The program concluded with an interactive Question-Answer Session, where principals and counsellors from across the country engaged with experts, shared concerns, and sought practical strategies for strengthening drug-prevention initiatives at the school level. This collaboration underscores NCB and CBSE's shared vision of ensuring a safe, healthy, and supportive school ecosystem that discourages substance misuse and empowers students to make positive life choices. (ANI)

