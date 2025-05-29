New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has secured the deportation of a kingpin behind the trans-national drug trafficking syndicate from Malaysia on May 27, as part of a closely coordinated international operation involving both domestic and foreign law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

According to an official statement, the deported accused had been absconding for a long time and was operating a major transnational cocaine smuggling syndicate from Thailand.

The investigation began with the seizure of approximately 200 grams of cocaine concealed inside a projector in a parcel sent from Mumbai to Australia through a DHL courier on January 21, according to an official release.

Following a bottom-to-top investigative approach, NCB subsequently recovered 11.540 kg of cocaine, 4.9 kg of cannabis, and 5.5 kg of cannabis-based gummies from the residence of a syndicate member in Navi Mumbai.

The investigation disclosed a well-oiled trans-national syndicate involved in the trafficking of Cocaine from the USA to India and is further distribution within India and outside. It further revealed the involvement of the Clearing House Agent (CHA) and hawala operators.

A total of eight persons have been arrested so far, and the kingpin, who had been absconding since 2021 after being named in an NCB case involving LSD trafficking, was initially traced to Thailand and later located in Malaysia. A Red Notice was issued by the NCB, which ultimately led to his deportation to India.

The investigation in this case has already revealed that the syndicate was operating for at least one year, and multiple consignments of cocaine to air cargo were received at Mumbai during this period.

Interrogation of the kingpin brought from Malaysia is likely to reveal more details of his operations, including the source of drugs in the USA.

Financial investigation in the case has already led to the identification of assets, including properties and bank accounts in Thailand. Efforts are on for the attachment of these properties.

Earlier this month, NCB was successful in the deportation of an accused from the UAE who was involved in a drug trafficking case in Bengaluru.

These operations exemplify NCB's relentless approach to nab members of transnational drug syndicates involved in drug trafficking. (ANI)

