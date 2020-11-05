Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Karishma Prakash, manager of actor Deepika Padukone, for interrogation on Thursday in connection with the Bollywood drug case.

Prakash was earlier summoned by the NCB but she has not responded to the summons till now. She is untraceable, an officer from the NCB had informed.

Karishma's house was raided a few days ago and NCB had seized some drugs also from her place.

In September, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region of NCB said that more than 18 people have been arrested so far by the NCB in connection with the Bollywood drug case.

The statements of Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded, he had said. (ANI)

