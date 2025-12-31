New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026 commenced on December 30 at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt, with the "Sarv Dharm Pooja".

The month-long camp features several inter-directorate competitions and events like Best Cadet Competition, Small Arms Firing, Marching Contingent during the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, and Flag Area Designing, Ministry of Defence said.

Also Read | New Year 2026: Maharashtra Government Extends Operating Hours for Hotels and Bars Across State Till 5 AM.

This year, a total of 2,406 cadets, including 898 girl cadets, drawn from 28 states and 08 Union Territories, are participating, which is the highest till date. Cadets and officers from 25 Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) will also take part in the celebrations this year under the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP).

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, Director General NCC, welcomed the cadets and congratulated them on their selection for the prestigious Republic Day Camp. He urged the cadets to display the highest qualities of character, integrity, selfless service, comradeship and teamwork, transcending barriers of religion, language, and caste in the true spirit of 'Nation First.'

Also Read | BMC Elections 2026: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Releases 3rd List for Municipal Polls in Mumbai, Names 94 Candidates in Total.

Upholding its motto 'Unity and Discipline,' the Republic Day Camp brings together NCC cadets from all across the country and provides them with opportunities for training and cultural exchange, while instilling a deep sense of patriotism, discipline, and leadership in cadets. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)