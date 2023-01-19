New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The NCC is a "shining example" of unity in diversity, and since its formation has played a stellar role in grooming the youth of the country by instilling in them values of discipline, character, spirit of adventure and ideals of selfless service, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Thursday.

During his address to the NCC cadets at the Republic Day Camp at the Delhi Cantonment, he also said that the expansion of the National Cadet Corps is progressing as per schedule.

The minister underlined that the NCC has been an epitome of "unity and discipline" for the youth of the country, and has been strengthening the patriotic and secular values which are also enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

"Through its expansion plans, the NCC aims at enhancing its coverage in coastal areas, border areas and left-wing extremism-affected areas with special emphasis on transforming the youth of theses remote areas," he said.

He expressed confidence that the special efforts will increase the reach of the NCC to the rural and semi-urban areas by locating maximum new raisings in such areas.

"It will definitely energise the youth in these areas and give them an opportunity to contribute towards nation building," Bhatt added.

He appreciated the role of NCC cadets in the community development and social service schemes like National Youth Festival, International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and Nasha Mukti Abhiyan.

"NCC's disaster relief efforts, including the assistance to civil administration in various states and their exceptional service in Swachta Abhiyan, and Puneet Sagar Abhiyan have been praiseworthy. NCC's efforts in making our honourable prime minister's call of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' on August 15, 2022 literally made it into a great festival full of patriotic fervour.

"I am sure the ethos of team work and value education inculcated in you will always enable you to positively contribute towards national objectives in the future too," he said.

Earlier, a contingent of the Army, Navy and Air Force presented a guard of honour to the minister of state for defence on his arrival.

The NCC cadets thereafter presented a band display.

Bhatt also visited the 'Flag Area' prepared by the cadets, depicting various social awareness themes and cultural activities. The cadets briefed him in detail about their respective state directorate's themes.

The minister also visited the 'Hall of Fame', a proud possession of the NCC with display of rich archival collection of alumni photographs, models, motivational and other visual delights of the three wings of NCC.

Bhatt along with other distinguished guests later witnessed a spectacular cultural programme presented by the cadets. PTI KND

