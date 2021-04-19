New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The officiating chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) along with its registrar and several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, an official statement said.

In view of the coronavirus situation, the appellate tribunal has preponed its summer vacation, which will now begin from April 26 against the earlier scheduled June 7.

The Registry and e-filing of cases will remain functional during this period. Urgent matters will be taken up for hearing by the vacation court.

Justice A I S Cheema had been recently appointed by the government as the Officiating Chairperson of the NCLAT after the retirement of Justice B L Bhat.

"Considered the further worsening Covid-19 Pandemic situation and a large number of NCLAT staff are infected with Coronavirus including Registrar and senior officials of Registry. It has now been learnt by Officiating Chairperson that he has also tested positive for COVID-19," as per an NCLAT notice issued by its Financial Advisor.

"All officials concerned to note the fact of Officiating Chairperson also testing Corona positive and take necessary precautions," said the notice issued on Monday.

Earlier, the appellate tribunal was supposed to close for the week for disinfection but now it has modified its calendar.

"In the light of the sudden and exponential surge in Covid-19 cases, the Competent Authority has been pleased to modify the Calendar with respect to Summer Vacations to be observed by Principal Bench of NCLAT New Delhi.

"The earlier notified Summer Vacations from June 7, 2021, to June 30, 2021 stand cancelled and shall be working for the NCLAT. In lieu of the same, the period from April 26, 2021 to June 20, 2021 (both days inclusive) shall be observed as Summer Vacations for Principal Bench of NCLAT at New Delhi,” it said.

The Registry shall remain functional during this period, it added.

“All the matters scheduled to be listed from April 26, 2021 to June 20, 2021 (both days inclusive) of NCLAT (Principal Bench) stand adjourned/rescheduled...," it said further.

During this period, e-filing of cases shall be operational and urgent matters may be taken up for hearing by the vacation court, which will sit mostly on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The NCLAT was constituted under Section 410 of the Companies Act, 2013 for hearing appeals against the orders of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

It is also the appellate tribunal for hearing appeals against orders passed by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)