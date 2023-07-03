Patna, Jul 3 (PTI) RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday alleged that the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-led government in Maharashtra at a time when opposition leaders came together to fight the assault on democracy.

In a blistering attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prasad accused him of committing a "dacoity" in the western state.

Prasad was speaking at the launch of a book on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an arch-rival with whom he has now joined hands.

"This function is taking place at a time when Nitish, I and various leaders have come together to combat assaults on democracy by the dispensation headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi", he said.

"Modi has been committing dacoities across the nation, as you have seen in Maharashtra from where the country's most senior leader had come to attend our opposition meet," said the RJD supremo who did not refer to NCP chief Sharad Pawar by name.

