Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse has tested positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said on Thursday.

Khadse will be admitted to a city-based hospital.

Also Read | UCIL Exam 2020 Admit Card Released at Official Website – ucil.gov.in; Examination on December 6.

"Natha bhau (as Khadse is known) tested positive on Thursday afternoon. He will be treated at a city hospital as per the doctor's advice," the sources said.

On November 15, Khadse's daughter Rohini had said that she had contracted the coronavirus infection.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind Wishes The Nation, Says ‘Celebrate With Sensitivities of COVID-19’.

Earlier, several other key politicians in Maharashtra, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, over a dozen other ministers and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis had tested positive.

Khadse had ended his nearly four-decade association with the BJP and joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP last month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)