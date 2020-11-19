New Delhi, November 19: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) on Wednesday released the admit card UCIL recruitment exam 2020 . Candidates, who are going to attend the written exam, can download their admit card from the official website - ucil.gov.in. The exam will be conducted for various posts under advertisement 20/20. For downloading the admit card, candidates are required to enter their application number and password.

The exam will be conducted in a computer-based modem on December 6. The duration of the exam will be two hours. The paper will contain 120 objective type multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry one mark with no negative marking. Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020 Released by State Level Police Recruitment Board, Examination to be Conducted on November 22.

Follow Below Mentioned Steps to Download Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - ucil. gov.in.

Click on the link to download the admit card for advt 02/20.

Enter your application number and password to download the admit card.

Candidates can download the UCIL Admit Card.

Candidates are advised to take its print out for future use.

The UCIL question paper will have four sections - General Knowledge, Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical Ability and General English and Professional Knowledge. The exam will be conducted for the post of Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical), Mining Mate-C, Winding Engine Driver-B, Blaster-B, Apprentice (Laboratory Assistant), Apprentice (Mining Mate), Boiler-cum-Compressor Attendant-A.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).