Thane, Apr 21 (PTI) NCP leaders and workers have staged a protest at Thane civic body in Maharashtra against the shortage of medical oxygen, ventilators and Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Leader of Opposition in the Thane municipal corporation, Shannu Pathan, on Tuesday said the civic administration has failed in providing necessary medical facilities to citizens.

As the NCP workers held banners and shouted slogans, they were also joined by Avinash Jadhav, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president of Thane and Palghar districts.

Jadhav said he backed the protest for a public cause.

Thane district, which is a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, reported 4,599 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday, taking the caseload to 4,25,987.

The overall death toll in the district stands at 7,031 with a mortality rate of 1.65 per cent, an official said on Wednesday.

