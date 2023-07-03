Nagpur, Jul 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said the legislators of the ruling dispensation in the state have come together to make the state number one in the country and not for ministerial berths.

The ruling dispensation, comprising the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party, got a boost on Sunday after nine NCP MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, joined it.

Pawar was made deputy chief minister, while the other eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, were sworn in as ministers.

To a query on Shinde faction legislators waiting for ministerial berths for long and the nine NCP MLAs getting it immediately, Bawankule said, "No one comes for a ministry. There is the ideology of Hindutva and making Maharashtra number one state. Besides ministership, development is also important in politics."

"The legislators who are with us have the aim of developing the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Sometimes in life you have to compromise certain things keeping national interest above all other things," he added.

Pawar and other NCP leaders have supported the BJP after seeing the progress the country is making under PM Modi, Bawankule asserted.

